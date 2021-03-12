>
Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) Chairman and CEO Gary Steele Sold $644,300 of Shares

March 12, 2021 | About: PFPT -0.74%

Chairman and CEO of Proofpoint Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gary Steele (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of PFPT on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $128.86 a share. The total sale was $644,300.

Proofpoint Inc is a provider of web-based protection applications in the United States. Its data protection solutions address web-based security threats posed on platforms like e-mail, instant messaging and social media. Proofpoint Inc has a market cap of $7.2 billion; its shares were traded at around $125.470000 with and P/S ratio of 6.83.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of PFPT stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $128.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.63% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP/GM, Security Products David Knight sold 2,500 shares of PFPT stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $136.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.06% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PFPT, click here

.

