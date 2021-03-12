Levi Strauss (LEVI) EVP & General Counsel Seth Jaffe Sold $967,645 of Shares

EVP & General Counsel of Levi Strauss (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Seth Jaffe (insider trades) sold 39,870 shares of LEVI on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $24.27 a share. The total sale was $967,645.

Levi Strauss & Co has a market cap of $10.05 billion; its shares were traded at around $25.145000 with and P/S ratio of 2.28. The dividend yield of Levi Strauss & Co stocks is 0.79%.

CFO Recent Trades:

Executive VP and CFO Harmit J Singh sold 262,234 shares of LEVI stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $24.67. The price of the stock has increased by 1.93% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & President, LSA Marc Rosen sold 47,897 shares of LEVI stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $24.3. The price of the stock has increased by 3.48% since.

Brand President Jennifer A. Sey sold 23,054 shares of LEVI stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $24.3. The price of the stock has increased by 3.48% since.

10% Owner Elizabeth H Eisenhardt sold 35,648 shares of LEVI stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $24.54. The price of the stock has increased by 2.47% since.

10% Owner Daniel S. Haas sold 35,619 shares of LEVI stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $24.54. The price of the stock has increased by 2.47% since.

