Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) EVP & Chief Accounting Officer Christian B. Wymbs Sold $563,778 of Shares

EVP & Chief Accounting Officer of Amc Networks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christian B. Wymbs (insider trades) sold 7,801 shares of AMCX on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $72.27 a share. The total sale was $563,778.

AMC Networks Inc is a player in the media industry. The company owns and operates several of cable television's brands delivering high quality content to audiences and a valuable platform to distributors and advertisers. Amc Networks Inc has a market cap of $3.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $78.630000 with a P/E ratio of 17.02 and P/S ratio of 1.44. Amc Networks Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 14.90% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Amc Networks Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP and General Counsel James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of AMCX stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $68.6. The price of the stock has increased by 14.62% since.

Member of 13(d) Group F. Dolan Children Trus Charles sold 47,864 shares of AMCX stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $66.96. The price of the stock has increased by 17.43% since.

Member of 13(d) Group Kathleen Margaret Dolan sold 47,864 shares of AMCX stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $66.96. The price of the stock has increased by 17.43% since.

James Lawrence Dolan sold 66,719 shares of AMCX stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $68.94. The price of the stock has increased by 14.06% since.

