>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) EVP, Chief Marketing Officer Mika Yamamoto Sold $640,380 of Shares

March 12, 2021 | About: FFIV +0.56%

EVP, Chief Marketing Officer of F5 Networks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mika Yamamoto (insider trades) sold 3,284 shares of FFIV on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $195 a share. The total sale was $640,380.

F5 Networks Inc provides software-defined application services designed to ensure that applications delivered over Internet Protocol networks are available to any user, anywhere, anytime, on any device and on any network. F5 Networks Inc has a market cap of $12.09 billion; its shares were traded at around $196.180000 with a P/E ratio of 40.78 and P/S ratio of 5.02. F5 Networks Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 10.40% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President, CEO & Director Francois Locoh-donou sold 1,300 shares of FFIV stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $210. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.58% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of FFIV stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $210. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.58% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Chief Marketing Officer Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of FFIV stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $195. The price of the stock has increased by 0.61% since.
  • EVP Global Services & Strategy Thomas Dean Fountain sold 877 shares of FFIV stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $189.17. The price of the stock has increased by 3.71% since.
  • EVP Global Services & Strategy Thomas Dean Fountain sold 291 shares of FFIV stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $194.75. The price of the stock has increased by 0.73% since.
  • EVP and Chief HR Officer Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of FFIV stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $193.04. The price of the stock has increased by 1.63% since.
  • Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of FFIV stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $199.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.42% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FFIV, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)