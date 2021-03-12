F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) EVP, Chief Marketing Officer Mika Yamamoto Sold $640,380 of Shares

EVP, Chief Marketing Officer of F5 Networks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mika Yamamoto (insider trades) sold 3,284 shares of FFIV on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $195 a share. The total sale was $640,380.

F5 Networks Inc provides software-defined application services designed to ensure that applications delivered over Internet Protocol networks are available to any user, anywhere, anytime, on any device and on any network. F5 Networks Inc has a market cap of $12.09 billion; its shares were traded at around $196.180000 with a P/E ratio of 40.78 and P/S ratio of 5.02. F5 Networks Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 10.40% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President, CEO & Director Francois Locoh-donou sold 1,300 shares of FFIV stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $210. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.58% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of FFIV stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $210. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.58% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP Global Services & Strategy Thomas Dean Fountain sold 877 shares of FFIV stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $189.17. The price of the stock has increased by 3.71% since.

EVP Global Services & Strategy Thomas Dean Fountain sold 291 shares of FFIV stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $194.75. The price of the stock has increased by 0.73% since.

EVP and Chief HR Officer Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of FFIV stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $193.04. The price of the stock has increased by 1.63% since.

Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of FFIV stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $199.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.42% since.

