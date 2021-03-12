Cowen Inc (COWN) COO John J Holmes Sold $594,860 of Shares

COO of Cowen Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John J Holmes (insider trades) sold 14,000 shares of COWN on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $42.49 a share. The total sale was $594,860.

Cowen Inc is a United States-based company. It provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, sales and trading and prime brokerage services through its two business segments, investment management and broker-dealer. Cowen Inc has a market cap of $1.05 billion; its shares were traded at around $39.500000 with a P/E ratio of 5.64 and P/S ratio of 0.73. The dividend yield of Cowen Inc stocks is 0.60%.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chair and CEO Jeffrey M Solomon sold 65,000 shares of COWN stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $37.19. The price of the stock has increased by 6.21% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Stephen Lasota sold 14,000 shares of COWN stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $39.36. The price of the stock has increased by 0.36% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel Owen S Littman sold 14,000 shares of COWN stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $39.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.18% since.

