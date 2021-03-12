>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Cowen Inc (COWN) COO John J Holmes Sold $594,860 of Shares

March 12, 2021 | About: COWN +1.83%

COO of Cowen Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John J Holmes (insider trades) sold 14,000 shares of COWN on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $42.49 a share. The total sale was $594,860.

Cowen Inc is a United States-based company. It provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, sales and trading and prime brokerage services through its two business segments, investment management and broker-dealer. Cowen Inc has a market cap of $1.05 billion; its shares were traded at around $39.500000 with a P/E ratio of 5.64 and P/S ratio of 0.73. The dividend yield of Cowen Inc stocks is 0.60%.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chair and CEO Jeffrey M Solomon sold 65,000 shares of COWN stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $37.19. The price of the stock has increased by 6.21% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Stephen Lasota sold 14,000 shares of COWN stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $39.36. The price of the stock has increased by 0.36% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • General Counsel Owen S Littman sold 14,000 shares of COWN stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $39.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.18% since.
  • COO John J Holmes sold 14,000 shares of COWN stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $42.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.04% since.

For the complete insider trading history of COWN, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)