Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) EVP Global Sales Alan Mateo Sold $602,569 of Shares

EVP Global Sales of Veeva Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Alan Mateo (insider trades) sold 2,347 shares of VEEV on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $256.74 a share. The total sale was $602,569.

Veeva Systems Inc is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. Veeva Systems Inc has a market cap of $39.04 billion; its shares were traded at around $257.770000 with a P/E ratio of 109.24 and P/S ratio of 28.33. Veeva Systems Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 45.40% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Veeva Systems Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP Global Sales Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of VEEV stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $256.74. The price of the stock has increased by 0.4% since.

SVP Global Customer Services Frederic Lequient sold 312 shares of VEEV stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $292. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.72% since.

SVP, Gen. Counsel, Secretary Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of VEEV stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $311.9. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.35% since.

For the complete insider trading history of VEEV, click here