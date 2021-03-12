Tcf Financial Corp (TCF) EVP, CFO Brian W Maass Sold $1.1 million of Shares

EVP, CFO of Tcf Financial Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian W Maass (insider trades) sold 22,774 shares of TCF on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $47.97 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

TCF Financial Corp is a bank holding company of TCF National Bank. It operates in three segments namely Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking and Enterprise Services. Tcf Financial Corp has a market cap of $7.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $49.170000 with a P/E ratio of 35.39 and P/S ratio of 3.75. The dividend yield of Tcf Financial Corp stocks is 2.84%.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP, CFO Brian W Maass sold 11,564 shares of TCF stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $43.26. The price of the stock has increased by 13.66% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief HCM Officer Sandra D. Kuohn sold 2,067 shares of TCF stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $48.61. The price of the stock has increased by 1.15% since.

Chief Risk Officer Andrew J Jackson sold 6,192 shares of TCF stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $48. The price of the stock has increased by 2.44% since.

EVP, Middle Market Banking Daniel W Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of TCF stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $46.55. The price of the stock has increased by 5.63% since.

EVP, Commercial Banking R Patricia Kelly sold 5,000 shares of TCF stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $46.25. The price of the stock has increased by 6.31% since.

Chief Risk Officer Andrew J Jackson sold 15,000 shares of TCF stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $45.8. The price of the stock has increased by 7.36% since.

