Lemaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) Chairman and CEO George W Lemaitre Sold $1.2 million of Shares

March 12, 2021 | About: LMAT +1.39%

Chairman and CEO of Lemaitre Vascular Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) George W Lemaitre (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of LMAT on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $48.71 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

LeMaitre Vascular Inc provides medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. The company develops, manufactures, and markets vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons. Lemaitre Vascular Inc has a market cap of $978.449 million; its shares were traded at around $48.100000 with a P/E ratio of 46.23 and P/S ratio of 7.60. The dividend yield of Lemaitre Vascular Inc stocks is 0.82%. Lemaitre Vascular Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 21.40% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Lemaitre Vascular Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner George W Lemaitre sold 25,000 shares of LMAT stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $48.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.25% since.
  • Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner George W Lemaitre sold 1,400 shares of LMAT stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $49.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.98% since.
  • Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner George W Lemaitre sold 145,203 shares of LMAT stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $51.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.38% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President and Director David B Roberts sold 22,193 shares of LMAT stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $47.63. The price of the stock has increased by 0.99% since.
  • Director Lawrence J Jasinski sold 7,500 shares of LMAT stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $51.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.2% since.
  • President and Director David B Roberts sold 7,074 shares of LMAT stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $52.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.59% since.
  • Senior V. P., Operations Trent G Kamke sold 10,004 shares of LMAT stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $51.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.2% since.

.

Comments

