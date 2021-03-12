Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) President and CEO R Bradley Gray Sold $2.1 million of Shares

President and CEO of Nanostring Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) R Bradley Gray (insider trades) sold 33,333 shares of NSTG on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $62.04 a share. The total sale was $2.1 million.

NanoString Technologies Inc is a biotechnology company. It develops, manufactures and sells products that unlock scientifically valuable and clinically actionable genomic information from minute amounts of tissue. Nanostring Technologies Inc has a market cap of $2.93 billion; its shares were traded at around $65.700000 with and P/S ratio of 21.98. Nanostring Technologies Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 4.70% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Charles P Jr Waite sold 10,168 shares of NSTG stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $62.5. The price of the stock has increased by 5.12% since.

Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of NSTG stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $63.14. The price of the stock has increased by 4.05% since.

Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,188 shares of NSTG stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $80.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.25% since.

SVP, Sales & Marketing J. Chad Brown sold 6,281 shares of NSTG stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $84.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 22.39% since.

