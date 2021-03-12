Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) President and CEO Mary G Puma Sold $3 million of Shares

President and CEO of Axcelis Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mary G Puma (insider trades) sold 75,000 shares of ACLS on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $39.39 a share. The total sale was $3 million.

Axcelis Technologies Inc produces ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It also provides extensive aftermarket service and support. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a market cap of $1.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $39.790000 with a P/E ratio of 27.06 and P/S ratio of 2.86. Axcelis Technologies Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 18.90% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Mary G Puma sold 75,000 shares of ACLS stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $39.39. The price of the stock has increased by 1.02% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive VP, HR/Legal Lynnette C Fallon sold 10,529 shares of ACLS stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $39.27. The price of the stock has increased by 1.32% since.

EVP, Corporate Mktg & Strategy Douglas A. Lawson sold 10,500 shares of ACLS stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $38.5. The price of the stock has increased by 3.35% since.

Director Arthur L George Jr sold 10,000 shares of ACLS stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $37.04. The price of the stock has increased by 7.42% since.

EVP, Product Development William J Bintz sold 21,875 shares of ACLS stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $39.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.5% since.

Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of ACLS stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $39. The price of the stock has increased by 2.03% since.

