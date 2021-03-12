Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller Sold $592,400 of Shares

COO of Karuna Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andrew Craig Miller (insider trades) sold 5,000 shares of KRTX on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $118.48 a share. The total sale was $592,400.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $3.19 billion; its shares were traded at around $118.065000 .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 10,000 shares of KRTX stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $119.57. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.26% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of KRTX stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $118.48. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.35% since.

Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of KRTX stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $125.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.87% since.

