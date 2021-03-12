>
Ameren Corp (AEE) Executive VP & CFO Michael L Moehn Sold $761,000 of Shares

March 12, 2021 | About: AEE +1.62%

Executive VP & CFO of Ameren Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael L Moehn (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of AEE on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $76.1 a share. The total sale was $761,000.

Ameren Corp is an American power company. It operates a rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution business and a rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution business in Missouri and Illinois. Ameren Corp has a market cap of $19.58 billion; its shares were traded at around $77.300000 with a P/E ratio of 22.08 and P/S ratio of 3.33. The dividend yield of Ameren Corp stocks is 2.65%. Ameren Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 4.00% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, President & CEO Warner L Baxter sold 33,014 shares of AEE stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $71.24. The price of the stock has increased by 8.51% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Executive VP & CFO Michael L Moehn sold 10,000 shares of AEE stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $76.1. The price of the stock has increased by 1.58% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP of Subsidiary Mark C Birk sold 2,000 shares of AEE stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $76.1. The price of the stock has increased by 1.58% since.
  • Chmn & President of Subsidiary Martin J Lyons sold 16,242 shares of AEE stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $71.15. The price of the stock has increased by 8.64% since.
  • SVP, Finance & CAO Bruce A Steinke sold 4,279 shares of AEE stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $71.07. The price of the stock has increased by 8.77% since.
  • SVP & Chief HR Officer of Sub Mark C Lindgren sold 2,455 shares of AEE stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $71.1. The price of the stock has increased by 8.72% since.
  • Chmn & President of Subsidiary Shawn E Schukar sold 1,622 shares of AEE stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $71.03. The price of the stock has increased by 8.83% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AEE, click here

.

