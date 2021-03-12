Anaplan Inc (PLAN) Chairman and CEO Frank Calderoni Sold $4.5 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Anaplan Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Frank Calderoni (insider trades) sold 80,183 shares of PLAN on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $56.48 a share. The total sale was $4.5 million.

Anaplan Inc has a market cap of $8.38 billion; its shares were traded at around $59.060000 with and P/S ratio of 18.40.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO Frank Calderoni sold 80,183 shares of PLAN stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $56.48. The price of the stock has increased by 4.57% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO David H Jr Morton sold 30,866 shares of PLAN stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $55.47. The price of the stock has increased by 6.47% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP & Chief Accounting Officer Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of PLAN stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $55.47. The price of the stock has increased by 6.47% since.

