Chewy Inc (CHWY) CFO Mario Jesus Marte Sold $1.4 million of Shares

Chewy Inc has a market cap of $35.23 billion; its shares were traded at around $85.375000 with and P/S ratio of 5.33.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of CHWY stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $80.64. The price of the stock has increased by 5.87% since.

CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,134 shares of CHWY stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $110.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 22.53% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technology Officer Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of CHWY stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $81.99. The price of the stock has increased by 4.13% since.

Principal Accounting Officer Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of CHWY stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $105.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 19.08% since.

Chief Technology Officer Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of CHWY stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $114.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 25.51% since.

