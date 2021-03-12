>
Schrodinger Inc (SDGR) EVP & Managing Director Jorg Weiser Sold $1.3 million of Shares

March 12, 2021 | About: SDGR -1.08%

EVP & Managing Director of Schrodinger Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jorg Weiser (insider trades) sold 16,383 shares of SDGR on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $82 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Schrodinger Inc has a market cap of $5.65 billion; its shares were traded at around $80.750000 with and P/S ratio of 43.95.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of SDGR stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $111.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 27.4% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • 10% Owner David E Shaw sold 125,665 shares of SDGR stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $74.42. The price of the stock has increased by 8.51% since.
  • Director Richard Friesner sold 32,000 shares of SDGR stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $80.39. The price of the stock has increased by 0.45% since.
  • EVP & Managing Director Jorg Weiser sold 16,383 shares of SDGR stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $82. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.52% since.
  • Director Richard Friesner sold 64,000 shares of SDGR stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $68.18. The price of the stock has increased by 18.44% since.
  • Director Gary Sender sold 28,775 shares of SDGR stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $66.55. The price of the stock has increased by 21.34% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SDGR, click here

.

