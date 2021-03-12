Dmc Global Inc (BOOM) CFO Michael Kuta Sold $663,600 of Shares

CFO of Dmc Global Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Kuta (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of BOOM on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $66.36 a share. The total sale was $663,600.

DMC Global Inc operates a diversified family of technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial and infrastructure markets. Dmc Global Inc has a market cap of $1.03 billion; its shares were traded at around $67.100000 with and P/S ratio of 4.33. The dividend yield of Dmc Global Inc stocks is 0.19%.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Kevin T Longe sold 8,417 shares of BOOM stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $63.94. The price of the stock has increased by 4.94% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Michael Kuta sold 10,000 shares of BOOM stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $66.36. The price of the stock has increased by 1.12% since.

CFO Michael Kuta sold 1,634 shares of BOOM stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $63.36. The price of the stock has increased by 5.9% since.

CFO Michael Kuta sold 556 shares of BOOM stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $67.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.09% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President of NobelClad Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of BOOM stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $62.89. The price of the stock has increased by 6.69% since.

Chief Legal Officer Michelle H Shepston sold 1,461 shares of BOOM stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $65.06. The price of the stock has increased by 3.14% since.

Director Robert A Cohen sold 10,001 shares of BOOM stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $65.31. The price of the stock has increased by 2.74% since.

Director David C Aldous sold 2,000 shares of BOOM stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $65.53. The price of the stock has increased by 2.4% since.

Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 30,000 shares of BOOM stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $64.1. The price of the stock has increased by 4.68% since.

