Ooma Inc (OOMA) CEO and Pres. Eric B Stang Sold $528,600 of Shares

CEO and Pres. of Ooma Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Eric B Stang (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of OOMA on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $17.62 a share. The total sale was $528,600.

Ooma Inc provides communication solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users. The company's hybrid SaaS platform, consisting of its proprietary cloud provides the connectivity and functionality that power its solutions. Ooma Inc has a market cap of $400.882 million; its shares were traded at around $17.660000 with and P/S ratio of 2.34.

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of OOMA stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $17.05. The price of the stock has increased by 3.58% since.

