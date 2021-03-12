Netapp Inc (NTAP) CEO George Kurian Sold $10.7 million of Shares

CEO of Netapp Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) George Kurian (insider trades) sold 160,800 shares of NTAP on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $66.85 a share. The total sale was $10.7 million.

NetApp Inc provides technology solutions. It is engaged in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and technical support of high-performance storage and data management solutions. Its core product offering icnlude data storage devices such as flash drives. Netapp Inc has a market cap of $15.04 billion; its shares were traded at around $67.560000 with a P/E ratio of 25.59 and P/S ratio of 2.71. The dividend yield of Netapp Inc stocks is 2.85%. Netapp Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 9.40% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Netapp Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO George Kurian sold 160,800 shares of NTAP stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $66.85. The price of the stock has increased by 1.06% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, SSSBU and CIBU Brad Anderson bought 8,100 shares of NTAP stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $61.79. The price of the stock has increased by 9.34% since.

