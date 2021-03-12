First Eagle Commentary- Alternative Credit: 2021 Outlook

Key Takeaways

A benign credit market in early 2020 was thrown into disarray with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic before massive central bank intervention helped restore order and renew investor confidence.

With companies eager to bolster their balance sheets in the face of economic lockdowns, 2020 saw record levels of issuance in investment grade and high yield bonds. Net new issuance of loans lagged, however, as the market for collateralized loan obligations took several months to return to trend in an environment that rewarded duration.

Fundraising for private debt slowed in 2020, and limited partners showed a clear bias toward established general partner relationships rather than launching new diligence efforts with unfamiliar lenders in a remote environment.

With substantial monetary and fiscal stimulus likely to persist but the wounds of 2020 still raw, 2021 looks set to be a year of "muddling through." Though not without its risks—both systemic and idiosyncratic—such a backdrop would be generally supportive of well-selected credit assets.

With a focus on generating structurally defensive income through rigorously underwritten investments offering attractive risk-adjusted returns, First Eagle Alternative Credit remains biased toward assets at the top of a com-pany's capital structure—senior-secured, first-lien loans, both broadly syndicated and directly originated.

While there were a range of fundamental factors—including corporate debt vulnerabilities and continued geopolitical tensions—to suggest the credit cycle was in a mature state heading into 2020, the exogenous shock of a global pandemic was not on many radars. The swift recovery of risk assets after the initial Covid-19 selloff was perhaps as unexpected, but lenders responsive to last year's shifting liquidity environment likely were well positioned for this rebound.

At First Eagle Alternative Credit, the alternative credit business of First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Management, we are relentless about understanding where the risks to our capital lie, emphasizing robust underwriting and the continual oversight of our port-folio companies. There are numerous variables to consider as we assess the alternative credit environment in 2021—not just the ongoing pandemic and the aftershocks of policy responses to it, but a whole host of excesses that accumulated in the years following the financial crisis and have yet to be washed away. Net net, we expect the economy's recovery from the disloca-tions of Covid-19 will be protracted in general, with a few industry-specific exceptions, though another near-term spike in defaults seems unlikely barring some significant setback or adverse change in monetary or fiscal policy.

While generating meaningful current income from traditional fixed income assets is likely to remain a challenge in 2021, the environment should generally be supportive of flexible port-folios able to allocate across the alternative credit spectrum as relative-value opportunities emerge.

Massive Central Bank Intervention Distorted Normal Credit Market Dynamics in 2020

Despite a bit of volatility toward the end of 2019, credit markets entered 2020 on fairly decent footing; public market investors continued to welcome opportunities to pick up additional yield, while the private space had good deal flow and ample dry powder prepared to meet it. Though we were well into the late stages of a long-running credit cycle heading into 2020, a cycle's age alone is not necessarily cause for concern. With capital plentiful, mature credit cycles can be a fruitful environments for lenders, as companies look to further lever their balance sheets by refinancing existing credit facilities at lower rates and/or using borrowing proceeds to fund such activities as lever-aged buyouts, mergers and acquisitions, and capital expenditures.

In a typical credit cycle, a gradually slowing economy impairs corporate cash flow generation, which over time translates into deteriorating credit metrics and rising leverage levels for borrowers and potential liquidity concerns for lenders. The avail-ability of capital is one way to look at the progression of a credit cycle, and it provides a good illustration of the pronounced velocity of changes in lending dynamics during 2020. Exhibit 1 depicts the net percentage of domestic banks tightening their underwriting standards for large and middle-market firms in the US alongside the compounded annual rate of change in commercial and industrial loans. As of January 2020, the net percentage of banks reporting tighter lending standards was pretty much zero. Of course, none could foresee an exogenous shock like the Covid-19 pandemic and the swift impact it would have on economic activity and corporate balance sheets. From mid-March into April, credit market conditions had deteriorated in earnest, and access to capital was limited to only the most robust issuers. Overall corporate issuance fell 60% year-over-year, with days passing between the pricing of new issues, and most companies were forced to rely on cash holdings and bank revolvers to meet their near-term capital needs. Public markets were quick to price in these disruptions. Spreads gapped across credit types and ratings; at the March peak, about 40% of the high yield bond market was trading at distressed levels, defined as a spread to Treasuries greater than 1,000 basis points.1

Quick and decisive action by central banks worldwide—perhaps taking a lesson from their hesitant reaction to the global financial crisis in 2008—pulled public credit markets back from the brink. Policy rates were slashed, massive levels of quantitative easing were pushed out, and programs to ensure market liquidity were introduced. For its part, the Fed rolled out all the facilities it implemented in response to the global financial crisis plus new programs such as the purchase of corporate bonds in the primary and secondary markets. Though the utilization of some of these facili-ties remained low throughout 2020, the existence of the Fed backstop had its desired effect. Investors quickly returned to public credit markets, driving spreads sharply tighter across issue quality, as shown in Exhibit 2.

