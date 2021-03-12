Baron Funds Commentary: Baron ESG Update

DEAR BARON FUNDS SHAREHOLDER:

Overview

To paraphrase Dickens: It was the worst of times, it was the best of times. 2020 was a year of conflicting narratives and conflicting outcomes. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant hardship and tragedy for millions of people and led to the sharpest economic downturn in most of our lifetimes. Social and political unrest also reached heights not seen in several generations.

In response, central banks and governments around the world flooded markets with liquidity. Nearly every business shifted gears in one way or another to adapt rapidly to the changed business environment. Many companies stepped up in aiding employees, investing in enhanced health and safety protocols, providing more financial assistance to local communities and charities, and supporting social justice initiatives by making hiring and investment commitments over the next several years. Some of the responses to the pandemic helped to cushion the blow from shutdowns and mass layoffs, and others helped create a favorable backdrop for investing and a strong recovery in stock markets. All these forces leading to a massive reallocation of capital toward digitalization, technological and healthcare innovation, energy transition, and more aggressive efforts to address issues of inequality and social justice.

Even before the pandemic, ESG (environmental, social, and governance) or sustainable investing had become a significant force within the asset management industry. Investors and asset owners have increasingly recognized the value of considering a wider set of environmental, social, and governance risks and opportunities when assessing investments. Concurrently, more companies around the globe have embraced the view, and the academic research that supports it, that while maximizing shareholder returns is still important, a wider consideration of a company's stakeholders (employees, customers, communities, etc.) can be key to longer-term success for both the company and society.

The pandemic underscored the importance of social issues and how they can impact the resiliency and sustainability of a company's business model. This was especially true as it relates to human capital management, supply chains, health & safety, innovation, access to health care, and access to communications. Investors are more focused on how companies are managing risk and the long-term impact of decisions made during the pandemic. Increased awareness of social factors also served to reveal and reinforce the severity of the challenges posed by a rapidly changing climate. While the origin of the COVID-19 virus is still being debated, climate change scientists have established that pandemics and the rapid spread of novel diseases are yet another of the potentially significant impacts from climate change, along with the negative health and economic impacts related to air quality, water availability, loss of biodiversity, severe weather, and the food supply chain. We believe businesses and investors will regard the risks associated with climate change with an enhanced seriousness following the crisis. In fact, we are already seeing this in the rising number of companies that have made climate change and emissions-related commitments in the last 12 months.

At Baron, we believe such considerations are leading many companies to step up their focus on the significant changes occurring in the economy and society and build businesses that are more dynamic and resilient. We welcome and encourage these changes as these are key characteristics of long-term sustainable competitive advantages. Strong management of these factors and strong governance have rarely been as critical as they are now, and investors are paying attention.

The Increasing Prominence of ESG Issues

The Shifting Risk Landscape

The pandemic made it clear that what have previously been characterized as "non-financial risks" by investors and academics or "non-pecuniary factors" by regulators such as the U.S. Department of Labor, can very quickly become major financial or pecuniary factors for businesses and investors. In Table 1 below, we show the progression since 2007 of the top global risks according to the World Economic Forum's Global Risks and Perception Survey. The survey categorizes risks across five broad areas and are assessed in terms of likelihood and impact.

As this chart demonstrates, the landscape has been shifting toward risks that are more environmental and societal and less economic. While some observers continue to characterize these risks as "non-financial," the pandemic and near record financial losses related to climate events in the past several years demonstrate that the financial ramifications from these risks are significant, broad, and, in the case of environmental risks, potentially durable. Environmental risks now account for four of the top five risk categories in terms of likelihood and three of the top five in terms of impact. Infectious diseases, which shows up as fourth in likelihood and first for impact for 2021, are considered by many scientists to be closely linked to climate change and loss of biodiversity. Interestingly, "infectious diseases" or "pandemics" has only appeared on either top five list sporadically over the years and yet proved to be the biggest risk to markets and societies in 2020.

With the exception of "weapons of mass destruction," all the top risks for 2021 are ESG-related or have significant links to ESG and sustainable investing. It is our view that vetting these types of risks or understanding the opportunities that may arise from mitigating these risks is central to our fiduciary duty to our clients and neglecting these risks and opportunities would be a big mistake.

Interest and Adoption of ESG Surged in 2020

Perhaps sparked by the pandemic and the social unrest, several key statistics for 2020 point to an accelerated interest in responsible investing and ESG:

Flows into ESG/sustainable funds and ETFs rose sharply Signatories to the Principles of Responsible Investment (PRI) and assets managed that incorporate the principles grew rapidly to record levels Our own client inquiries regarding our ESG policies and approach almost doubled The investment benefits of focusing on companies with strong sustainability characteristics became even clearer as ESG/ sustainability equity funds significantly outperformed category peers.

Flows into ESG/sustainability funds rose sharply Morningstar has tracked fund flows and assets under management for U.S. sustainable funds for several years and began publishing that data on a global basis at the end of 2020. In that report, Morningstar counted almost $350 billion in inflows for the full year, $152 billion of which occurred in the fourth quarter. This compares to $155 billion of inflows for all of 2019. Assets under management increased to $1.65 trillion from $1.06 trillion at year-end 2019. By comparison, industry estimates for cumulative global flows for non-ESG equity funds showed only modest inflows for the year, largely because of a fourth quarter surge of over $100 billion, which appeared to have reversed negative flow trends for the first three quarters of the year.

Signatories to the PRI and AUM covered by signatories surged As interest in ESG and sustainability grows, more asset managers and asset owners (pension funds, endowments, and family offices) are incorporating ESG into their mandates, and the number of signatories to the PRI and the amount of assets under management covered by signatories surged in 2020. PRI signatories rose by 28% last year to over 3,000, double what it was five years ago. The number of asset owners that have signed on is up to 521 from under 300 five years ago. Total assets managed by PRI signatories rose 21% in 2020 and is now over $103 trillion, nearly double the level of 2015. The substantial growth in signatories and assets in recent years is perhaps the strongest example of how ESG and responsible investment have moved from the fringes of the investment landscape firmly into the mainstream.

Client inquiries regarding our ESG philosophy and approach nearly doubled Growing interest in sustainability and ESG is also reflected in the requests for proposals (RFPs) and due diligence questionnaires (DDQs) we are getting from clients and prospects. As Chart 1 demonstrates, the number of ESG-related questions in those requests rose by over 90% in 2020 compared to a year earlier. We believe this tremendous surge in interest in our ESG policies and the approach we are taking to integrate ESG into our investment process is emblematic of the significance our clients and prospects are placing on ESG and sustainability.

Continue reading original report with charts here.