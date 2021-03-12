Equinix Inc (EQIX) CEO and President Charles J Meyers Sold $1.6 million of Shares

CEO and President of Equinix Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Charles J Meyers (insider trades) sold 2,465 shares of EQIX on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $653.66 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Equinix Inc is a network-neutral provider of retail data center, co-location, and interconnection services. Its client base includes network services firms, cloud and IT service providers, financial service firms, digital, and media content providers. Equinix Inc has a market cap of $59.64 billion; its shares were traded at around $668.000000 with a P/E ratio of 158.67 and P/S ratio of 9.86. The dividend yield of Equinix Inc stocks is 1.64%. Equinix Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 10.10% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Equinix Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and President Charles J Meyers sold 2,465 shares of EQIX stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $653.66. The price of the stock has increased by 2.19% since.

CEO and President Charles J Meyers sold 5,442 shares of EQIX stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $646.08. The price of the stock has increased by 3.39% since.

CEO and President Charles J Meyers sold 2,602 shares of EQIX stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $667.96. The price of the stock has increased by 0.01% since.

CEO and President Charles J Meyers sold 1,778 shares of EQIX stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $687.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.82% since.

CEO and President Charles J Meyers sold 2,251 shares of EQIX stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $694.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.82% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Keith D Taylor sold 1,171 shares of EQIX stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $654.42. The price of the stock has increased by 2.08% since.

CFO Keith D Taylor sold 81 shares of EQIX stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $646.79. The price of the stock has increased by 3.28% since.

CFO Keith D Taylor sold 1,041 shares of EQIX stock on 02/22/2021 at the average price of $667.01. The price of the stock has increased by 0.15% since.

CFO Keith D Taylor sold 1,551 shares of EQIX stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $693.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.65% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Product Officer Sara Baack sold 704 shares of EQIX stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $651.4. The price of the stock has increased by 2.55% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Simon Miller sold 328 shares of EQIX stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $651.49. The price of the stock has increased by 2.53% since.

Chief Legal and HR Officer Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 845 shares of EQIX stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $652.55. The price of the stock has increased by 2.37% since.

Chief Customer & Rev Officer Karl Strohmeyer sold 994 shares of EQIX stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $652.84. The price of the stock has increased by 2.32% since.

Executive Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 469 shares of EQIX stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $651.92. The price of the stock has increased by 2.47% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EQIX, click here