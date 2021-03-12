Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) CEO & President Stephen Howard Kramer Sold $686,400 of Shares

CEO & President of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen Howard Kramer (insider trades) sold 4,000 shares of BFAM on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $171.6 a share. The total sale was $686,400.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of high-quality child care and early education services as well as other services designed to help employers and families address the challenges of work and life. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a market cap of $10.31 billion; its shares were traded at around $169.600000 with a P/E ratio of 368.69 and P/S ratio of 6.72.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO & President Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of BFAM stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $171.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.17% since.

CEO & President Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of BFAM stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $169.05. The price of the stock has increased by 0.33% since.

CEO & President Stephen Howard Kramer sold 12,810 shares of BFAM stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $169.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.04% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Elizabeth J Boland sold 6,536 shares of BFAM stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $170.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.53% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of BFAM stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $162.19. The price of the stock has increased by 4.57% since.

COO North America Center Ops Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of BFAM stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $161.94. The price of the stock has increased by 4.73% since.

Chief Human Resources Officer Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 8,917 shares of BFAM stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $170.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.35% since.

COO North America Center Ops Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of BFAM stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $180.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.95% since.

Director David H Lissy sold 24,890 shares of BFAM stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $181.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.32% since.

