>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) CEO & President Stephen Howard Kramer Sold $686,400 of Shares

March 12, 2021 | About: BFAM -0.73%

CEO & President of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen Howard Kramer (insider trades) sold 4,000 shares of BFAM on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $171.6 a share. The total sale was $686,400.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of high-quality child care and early education services as well as other services designed to help employers and families address the challenges of work and life. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a market cap of $10.31 billion; its shares were traded at around $169.600000 with a P/E ratio of 368.69 and P/S ratio of 6.72.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO & President Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of BFAM stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $171.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.17% since.
  • CEO & President Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of BFAM stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $169.05. The price of the stock has increased by 0.33% since.
  • CEO & President Stephen Howard Kramer sold 12,810 shares of BFAM stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $169.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.04% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Elizabeth J Boland sold 6,536 shares of BFAM stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $170.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.53% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of BFAM stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $162.19. The price of the stock has increased by 4.57% since.
  • COO North America Center Ops Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of BFAM stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $161.94. The price of the stock has increased by 4.73% since.
  • Chief Human Resources Officer Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 8,917 shares of BFAM stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $170.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.35% since.
  • COO North America Center Ops Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of BFAM stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $180.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.95% since.
  • Director David H Lissy sold 24,890 shares of BFAM stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $181.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.32% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BFAM, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)