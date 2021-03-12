>
Blueknight Energy Partners Lp (BKEP) CEO D Andrew Woodward Bought $50,001 of Shares

March 12, 2021 | About: BKEP -1.6%

CEO of Blueknight Energy Partners Lp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) D Andrew Woodward (insider trades) bought 15,385 shares of BKEP on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $3.25 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $50,001.

Blueknight Energy Partners LP provides terminalling, gathering, transportation, and storage services for companies that produce, distribute, and market crude oil and liquid asphalt cement. Blueknight Energy Partners Lp has a market cap of $127.308 million; its shares were traded at around $3.070000 with and P/S ratio of 0.47. The dividend yield of Blueknight Energy Partners Lp stocks is 5.20%.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO D Andrew Woodward bought 15,385 shares of BKEP stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $3.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.54% since.

