Jabil Inc (JBL) EVP, CEO, EMS Michael J Loparco Sold $712,950 of Shares

EVP, CEO, EMS of Jabil Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael J Loparco (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of JBL on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $47.53 a share. The total sale was $712,950.

Jabil Inc is a provider of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It provides electronic design, production and product management services to companies in the aerospace and defense, automotive. Jabil Inc has a market cap of $7.27 billion; its shares were traded at around $48.410000 with a P/E ratio of 34.80 and P/S ratio of 0.27. The dividend yield of Jabil Inc stocks is 0.66%. Jabil Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 10.90% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Jabil Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

EVP, CEO, Green Point Kenneth S Wilson sold 10,000 shares of JBL stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $47. The price of the stock has increased by 3% since.

EVP, CEO, Regulated Industries Steven D Borges sold 15,000 shares of JBL stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $47. The price of the stock has increased by 3% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, Treasurer Sergio Cadavid sold 6,663 shares of JBL stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $48. The price of the stock has increased by 0.85% since.

