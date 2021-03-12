>
Dexcom Inc (DXCM) EVP Quality and Regulatory Aff Donald Abbey Sold $2 million of Shares

March 12, 2021 | About: DXCM -2.47%

EVP Quality and Regulatory Aff of Dexcom Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Donald Abbey (insider trades) sold 5,566 shares of DXCM on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $362.92 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

DexCom Inc designs, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers in the hospital for the treatment of both diabetic and non-diabetic patients. Dexcom Inc has a market cap of $34.41 billion; its shares were traded at around $357.730000 with a P/E ratio of 70.83 and P/S ratio of 18.12.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, CEO & President Kevin R Sayer sold 14,044 shares of DXCM stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $362.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.43% since.
  • Chairman, CEO & President Kevin R Sayer sold 3,857 shares of DXCM stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $361.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.94% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • COO & CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 6,509 shares of DXCM stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $362.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.24% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP Information Technology Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 4,567 shares of DXCM stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $360.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.64% since.
  • SVP, Finance & CAO Jereme M Sylvain sold 941 shares of DXCM stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $362.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.43% since.
  • EVP Strategy and Corporate Dev Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,566 shares of DXCM stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $362.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.43% since.
  • EVP, Chief Legal Officer Patrick Michael Murphy sold 3,471 shares of DXCM stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $362.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.43% since.
  • EVP Chief Technology Officer Jacob Steven Leach sold 5,353 shares of DXCM stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $362.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.43% since.

