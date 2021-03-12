Nordstrom Inc (JWN) CEO Erik B Nordstrom Sold $540,988 of Shares

CEO of Nordstrom Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Erik B Nordstrom (insider trades) sold 15,568 shares of JWN on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $34.75 a share. The total sale was $540,988.

Nordstrom Inc operates as a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. It sells its products through various channels, including Nordstrom full-line stores, Nordstrom Rack off-price stores, Last Chance clearance stores, and Jeffrey boutiques. Nordstrom Inc has a market cap of $6.53 billion; its shares were traded at around $41.370000 with and P/S ratio of 0.61. The dividend yield of Nordstrom Inc stocks is 0.88%.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Pres. & Chief Brand Officer Peter E Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of JWN stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $37.75. The price of the stock has increased by 9.59% since.

