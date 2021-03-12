Progyny Inc (PGNY) President and COO Peter Anevski Sold $4 million of Shares

President and COO of Progyny Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Peter Anevski (insider trades) sold 84,000 shares of PGNY on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $47.31 a share. The total sale was $4 million.

Progyny Inc has a market cap of $4.2 billion; its shares were traded at around $48.107500 with a P/E ratio of 104.58 and P/S ratio of 13.44.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of PGNY stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $46.79. The price of the stock has increased by 2.82% since.

Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of PGNY stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $42.14. The price of the stock has increased by 14.16% since.

Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of PGNY stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $49.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.05% since.

EVP, General Counsel Jennifer Bealer sold 2,472 shares of PGNY stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $49.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.32% since.

