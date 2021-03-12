Chuy's Holdings Inc (CHUY) VP & CFO Jon W Howie Sold $2.1 million of Shares

VP & CFO of Chuy's Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jon W Howie (insider trades) sold 48,667 shares of CHUY on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $42.86 a share. The total sale was $2.1 million.

Chuy's Holdings Inc is a full-service restaurant concept. It offers menu of authentic, freshly-prepared Mexican and Tex Mex inspired food. Chuy's Holdings Inc has a market cap of $859.269 million; its shares were traded at around $43.630000 with and P/S ratio of 2.49. Chuy's Holdings Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 6.50% over the past 10 years.

Director Starlette B Johnson sold 7,250 shares of CHUY stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $42.85. The price of the stock has increased by 1.82% since.

