Fairholme Capital Management Buys Cincinnati Financial Corp, Enbridge Inc, CVS Health Corp, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Simon Property Group Inc

Investment company Fairholme Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Cincinnati Financial Corp, Enbridge Inc, CVS Health Corp, Old Republic International Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Simon Property Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairholme Capital Management. As of 2020Q4, Fairholme Capital Management owns 20 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CINF, ENB, CVS, ORI, MO, EPD, MMP, PAA, PM,
- Added Positions: KMI, T, BAC, CNQ, ET, WES,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B,
- Sold Out: KHC, SPG,
- The St. Joe Co (JOE) - 26,430,357 shares, 90.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 483,500 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.30%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 59,450 shares, 1.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 81.22%
- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 475,300 shares, 0.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.61%
- AT&T Inc (T) - 388,700 shares, 0.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.37%
Fairholme Capital Management initiated holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.74 and $87.37, with an estimated average price of $79.86. The stock is now traded at around $107.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 96,700 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Fairholme Capital Management initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $36.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 256,900 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Fairholme Capital Management initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.16. The stock is now traded at around $73.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 111,100 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)
Fairholme Capital Management initiated holding in Old Republic International Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.04 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.61. The stock is now traded at around $22.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 379,100 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Fairholme Capital Management initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $43.78, with an estimated average price of $40.17. The stock is now traded at around $48.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 54,200 shares as of 2020-12-31. New Purchase: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Fairholme Capital Management initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $16.04 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $18.67. The stock is now traded at around $23.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Fairholme Capital Management added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 221.46%. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.4. The stock is now traded at around $16.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 632,000 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Fairholme Capital Management added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 69.37%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.55. The stock is now traded at around $29.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 388,700 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Fairholme Capital Management added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 43.30%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $37.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 483,500 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)
Fairholme Capital Management added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 63.61%. The purchase prices were between $15.64 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $20.6. The stock is now traded at around $32.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 475,300 shares as of 2020-12-31. Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Fairholme Capital Management added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 203.25%. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $7.01, with an estimated average price of $6.06. The stock is now traded at around $8.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 783,300 shares as of 2020-12-31. Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Fairholme Capital Management sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $29.22 and $35.21, with an estimated average price of $32.5. Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Fairholme Capital Management sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.76 and $93.91, with an estimated average price of $76.52. Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Fairholme Capital Management reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 81.22%. The sale prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.33. The stock is now traded at around $260.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -8.39%. Fairholme Capital Management still held 59,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.
