Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU) President & CEO Keith Harvey Sold $1.3 million of Shares

Kaiser Aluminum Corp is engaged in the production of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The Company has one operating segment; Fabricated Products. Kaiser Aluminum Corp has a market cap of $1.98 billion; its shares were traded at around $125.020000 with a P/E ratio of 70.08 and P/S ratio of 1.71. The dividend yield of Kaiser Aluminum Corp stocks is 2.18%.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of KALU stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $127. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.56% since.

President & CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of KALU stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $119.69. The price of the stock has increased by 4.45% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Neal E West sold 400 shares of KALU stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $119.19. The price of the stock has increased by 4.89% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP - Strategic Development Brant Weaver sold 378 shares of KALU stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $115.41. The price of the stock has increased by 8.33% since.

VP Treasury Risk & Procurement Del L Miller sold 1,416 shares of KALU stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $119.34. The price of the stock has increased by 4.76% since.

VP IR & Corp. Communications Melinda C Ellsworth sold 1,500 shares of KALU stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $120.96. The price of the stock has increased by 3.36% since.

Director Jack A Hockema sold 12,000 shares of KALU stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $120.01. The price of the stock has increased by 4.17% since.

