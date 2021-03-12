>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU) President & CEO Keith Harvey Sold $1.3 million of Shares

March 12, 2021 | About: KALU +0.35%

President & CEO of Kaiser Aluminum Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Keith Harvey (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of KALU on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $127 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp is engaged in the production of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The Company has one operating segment; Fabricated Products. Kaiser Aluminum Corp has a market cap of $1.98 billion; its shares were traded at around $125.020000 with a P/E ratio of 70.08 and P/S ratio of 1.71. The dividend yield of Kaiser Aluminum Corp stocks is 2.18%.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of KALU stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $127. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.56% since.
  • President & CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of KALU stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $119.69. The price of the stock has increased by 4.45% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO Neal E West sold 400 shares of KALU stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $119.19. The price of the stock has increased by 4.89% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • VP - Strategic Development Brant Weaver sold 378 shares of KALU stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $115.41. The price of the stock has increased by 8.33% since.
  • VP Treasury Risk & Procurement Del L Miller sold 1,416 shares of KALU stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $119.34. The price of the stock has increased by 4.76% since.
  • VP IR & Corp. Communications Melinda C Ellsworth sold 1,500 shares of KALU stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $120.96. The price of the stock has increased by 3.36% since.
  • Director Jack A Hockema sold 12,000 shares of KALU stock on 03/02/2021 at the average price of $120.01. The price of the stock has increased by 4.17% since.

For the complete insider trading history of KALU, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)