Repligen Corp (RGEN) CEO Anthony Hunt Sold $1.7 million of Shares

Repligen Corp is a bioprocessing company developing, producing and commercializing biologic drugs. The company offers its products to life science companies, global biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers worldwide. Repligen Corp has a market cap of $10.66 billion; its shares were traded at around $194.700000 with a P/E ratio of 175.42 and P/S ratio of 28.69. Repligen Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 27.30% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Anthony Hunt sold 9,102 shares of RGEN stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $190.38. The price of the stock has increased by 2.27% since.

CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of RGEN stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $190.19. The price of the stock has increased by 2.37% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,545 shares of RGEN stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $192.47. The price of the stock has increased by 1.16% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Senior VP, R&D Ralf Kuriyel sold 8,000 shares of RGEN stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $190.44. The price of the stock has increased by 2.24% since.

Senior VP, R&D Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of RGEN stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $192. The price of the stock has increased by 1.41% since.

Director Thomas F Jr Ryan sold 1,000 shares of RGEN stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $205. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.02% since.

