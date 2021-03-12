Innovus Pharmaceuticals Inc (INNV) CEO, President and Director Maureen Hewitt Bought $248,897 of Shares

CEO, President and Director of Innovus Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Maureen Hewitt (insider trades) bought 9,350 shares of INNV on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $26.62 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $248,897.

Innovus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a pharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization, licensing, and development of prescription and non-prescription medicine and consumer care products. Innovus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $71.872 million; its shares were traded at around $26.000000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, President and Director Maureen Hewitt bought 9,350 shares of INNV stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $26.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.33% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy bought 23,000 shares of INNV stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $21. The price of the stock has increased by 23.81% since.

