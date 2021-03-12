>
Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) EVP-Government Programs Scott Scheimreif Sold $2.7 million of Shares

March 12, 2021 | About: IRDM -0.58%

EVP-Government Programs of Iridium Communications Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott Scheimreif (insider trades) sold 65,737 shares of IRDM on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $41.65 a share. The total sale was $2.7 million.

Iridium Communications Inc is a United States based company which is engaged in providing mobile voice and data communications services through a constellation of low earth orbiting satellites. Iridium Communications Inc has a market cap of $5.57 billion; its shares were traded at around $41.460000 with and P/S ratio of 9.48.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Matthew J Desch sold 62,087 shares of IRDM stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $48.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.2% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of IRDM stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $47.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.48% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP-Government Programs Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of IRDM stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $41.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.46% since.
  • VP Iridium Satellite LLC Timothy Kapalka sold 383 shares of IRDM stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $41.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.26% since.
  • VP Iridium Satellite LLC Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of IRDM stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $39.26. The price of the stock has increased by 5.6% since.
  • Director Thomas C Canfield sold 8,127 shares of IRDM stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $46.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.71% since.
  • Director Robert H Niehaus sold 50,000 shares of IRDM stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $48.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.98% since.

For the complete insider trading history of IRDM, click here

.

