Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) EVP-Government Programs Scott Scheimreif Sold $2.7 million of Shares

Iridium Communications Inc is a United States based company which is engaged in providing mobile voice and data communications services through a constellation of low earth orbiting satellites. Iridium Communications Inc has a market cap of $5.57 billion; its shares were traded at around $41.460000 with and P/S ratio of 9.48.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Matthew J Desch sold 62,087 shares of IRDM stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $48.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.2% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 241,780 shares of IRDM stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $47.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.48% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP-Government Programs Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of IRDM stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $41.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.46% since.

VP Iridium Satellite LLC Timothy Kapalka sold 383 shares of IRDM stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $41.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.26% since.

VP Iridium Satellite LLC Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of IRDM stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $39.26. The price of the stock has increased by 5.6% since.

Director Thomas C Canfield sold 8,127 shares of IRDM stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $46.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.71% since.

Director Robert H Niehaus sold 50,000 shares of IRDM stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $48.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.98% since.

