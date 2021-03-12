Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) EVP & CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard Sold $7.1 million of Shares

EVP & CFO of Live Nation Entertainment Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Elizabeth Kathleen Willard (insider trades) sold 81,500 shares of LYV on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $87.69 a share. The total sale was $7.1 million.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc is a live entertainment company, and a producer of live music concerts. It is involved in live music events, venue operations, and ticketing services. Live Nation Entertainment Inc has a market cap of $19.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $87.880000 with and P/S ratio of 9.99.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Joe Berchtold sold 255,000 shares of LYV stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $88.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.33% since.

President Joe Berchtold sold 255,000 shares of LYV stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $90.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.81% since.

Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of LYV stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $90.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.93% since.

EVP & General Counsel Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of LYV stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $90.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.37% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LYV, click here