Phillips 66 (PSX) Chairman and CEO Greg C. Garland Sold $14 million of Shares

March 12, 2021 | About: PSX +1.06%

Chairman and CEO of Phillips 66 (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Greg C. Garland (insider trades) sold 158,500 shares of PSX on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $88.5 a share. The total sale was $14 million.

Phillips 66 is an oil and gas company that purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products. Its joint venture operates facilities in the United States and the Middle East and primarily produces olefins and polyolefins. Phillips 66 has a market cap of $38.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $88.660000 with and P/S ratio of 0.60. The dividend yield of Phillips 66 stocks is 4.06%.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of PSX stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $88.5. The price of the stock has increased by 0.18% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Executive Vice President Brian Mandell sold 1 shares of PSX stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $87.35. The price of the stock has increased by 1.5% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PSX, click here

.

