>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) President and CEO Erica J. Rogers Sold $582,560 of Shares

March 12, 2021 | About: SILK -0.02%

President and CEO of Silk Road Medical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Erica J. Rogers (insider trades) sold 11,000 shares of SILK on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $52.96 a share. The total sale was $582,560.

Silk Road Medical Inc has a market cap of $1.8 billion; its shares were traded at around $52.860000 with and P/S ratio of 23.01.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of SILK stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $52.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.19% since.
  • President and CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of SILK stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $59.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.23% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • COO/CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of SILK stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $53.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.45% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Commercial Officer Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of SILK stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $56.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.43% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SILK, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)