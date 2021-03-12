Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) President and CEO Erica J. Rogers Sold $582,560 of Shares

President and CEO of Silk Road Medical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Erica J. Rogers (insider trades) sold 11,000 shares of SILK on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $52.96 a share. The total sale was $582,560.

Silk Road Medical Inc has a market cap of $1.8 billion; its shares were traded at around $52.860000 with and P/S ratio of 23.01.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of SILK stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $59.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.23% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

COO/CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of SILK stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $53.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.45% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Commercial Officer Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of SILK stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $56.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.43% since.

