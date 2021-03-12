Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) CEO Stan Pavlovsky Sold $1.5 million of Shares

CEO of Shutterstock Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stan Pavlovsky (insider trades) sold 17,029 shares of SSTK on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $89.62 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Shutterstock Inc operates marketplace and provides commercial digital imagery including licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and video clips; and commercial music including music tracks and sound effects. Shutterstock Inc has a market cap of $3.35 billion; its shares were traded at around $92.290000 with a P/E ratio of 46.85 and P/S ratio of 5.05. The dividend yield of Shutterstock Inc stocks is 0.77%. Shutterstock Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 11.00% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Shutterstock Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 1,607 shares of SSTK stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $87. The price of the stock has increased by 6.08% since.

CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of SSTK stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $86.27. The price of the stock has increased by 6.98% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technology Officer Peter Silvio sold 5,164 shares of SSTK stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $87. The price of the stock has increased by 6.08% since.

Executive Chairman, 10% Owner Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of SSTK stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $87.38. The price of the stock has increased by 5.62% since.

Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 6,000 shares of SSTK stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $86.17. The price of the stock has increased by 7.1% since.

