Methode Electronics Inc (MEI) CEO Donald W Duda Sold $634,507 of Shares

CEO of Methode Electronics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Donald W Duda (insider trades) sold 13,979 shares of MEI on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $45.39 a share. The total sale was $634,507.

Methode Electronics Inc is a part of the electronic components industry. Its main products primarily include components and subsystem devices. Methode Electronics Inc has a market cap of $1.78 billion; its shares were traded at around $46.170000 with a P/E ratio of 14.58 and P/S ratio of 1.76. The dividend yield of Methode Electronics Inc stocks is 0.95%. Methode Electronics Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 23.20% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Methode Electronics Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Donald W Duda sold 13,979 shares of MEI stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $45.39. The price of the stock has increased by 1.72% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of MEI stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $44.17. The price of the stock has increased by 4.53% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MEI, click here