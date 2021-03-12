>
United Rentals Inc (URI) EVP, Chief Admin. & Legal Off. Craig Adam Pintoff Sold $531,914 of Shares

March 12, 2021 | About: URI +2.28%

EVP, Chief Admin. & Legal Off. of United Rentals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Craig Adam Pintoff (insider trades) sold 1,692 shares of URI on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $314.37 a share. The total sale was $531,914.

United Rentals Inc operates in the rental and leasing industry. It provides equipment on rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, government entities. United Rentals Inc has a market cap of $22.95 billion; its shares were traded at around $317.860000 with a P/E ratio of 26.00 and P/S ratio of 2.72. United Rentals Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 17.90% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated United Rentals Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP, Chief Admin. & Legal Off. Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of URI stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $314.37. The price of the stock has increased by 1.11% since.

For the complete insider trading history of URI, click here

.

