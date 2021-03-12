Korn Ferry (KFY) EVP, CFO & CCO Robert P Rozek Sold $1.9 million of Shares

EVP, CFO & CCO of Korn Ferry (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert P Rozek (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of KFY on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $64 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Korn/Ferry International is a management recruitment firm. It provides talent management solutions that help clients to attract, develop, retain and sustain their talent. Korn Ferry has a market cap of $3.51 billion; its shares were traded at around $64.980000 with a P/E ratio of 76.45 and P/S ratio of 2.04. The dividend yield of Korn Ferry stocks is 0.62%. Korn Ferry had an annual average EBITDA growth of 14.70% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Korn Ferry the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Gary D Burnison sold 130,000 shares of KFY stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $62.61. The price of the stock has increased by 3.79% since.

CEO-RPO, Pro. Srch. & Dig. Byrne K Mulrooney sold 17,500 shares of KFY stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $61.6. The price of the stock has increased by 5.49% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP, CFO & CCO Robert P Rozek sold 30,000 shares of KFY stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $64. The price of the stock has increased by 1.53% since.

EVP, CFO & CCO Robert P Rozek sold 4,494 shares of KFY stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $64.5. The price of the stock has increased by 0.74% since.

EVP, CFO & CCO Robert P Rozek sold 25,506 shares of KFY stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $63.43. The price of the stock has increased by 2.44% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of KFY stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $63.04. The price of the stock has increased by 3.08% since.

