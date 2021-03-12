>
Contextlogic Inc (WISH) CFO Rajat Bahri Sold $5.6 million of Shares

March 12, 2021 | About: WISH -2.46%

CFO of Contextlogic Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rajat Bahri (insider trades) sold 300,000 shares of WISH on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $18.54 a share. The total sale was $5.6 million.

Contextlogic Inc has a market cap of $10.87 billion; its shares were traded at around $18.640000 with and P/S ratio of 0.94.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Founder, CEO, and Chairperson, 10% Owner Piotr Szulczewski sold 5,373,615 shares of WISH stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $19.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.14% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Rajat Bahri sold 300,000 shares of WISH stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $18.54. The price of the stock has increased by 0.54% since.
  • CFO Rajat Bahri sold 1,443,637 shares of WISH stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $19.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.14% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Vice President of Operations Peiyen Chuang sold 15,000 shares of WISH stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $19.18. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.82% since.
  • General Counsel and Secretary Devang Shah sold 150,000 shares of WISH stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $17.77. The price of the stock has increased by 4.9% since.
  • Chief Accounting Officer Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of WISH stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $19.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.14% since.
  • Vice President of Data Science Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of WISH stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $19.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.14% since.
  • Vice President of Operations Peiyen Chuang sold 65,784 shares of WISH stock on 02/24/2021 at the average price of $19.65. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.14% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WISH, click here

.

