Roblox Corp (RBLX) President & CEO David Baszucki Sold $83.9 million of Shares

President & CEO of Roblox Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Baszucki (insider trades) sold 1,300,000 shares of RBLX on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $64.5 a share. The total sale was $83.9 million.

Roblox Corp has a market cap of $38.54 billion; its shares were traded at around $69.700000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO, 10% Owner David Baszucki sold 1,300,000 shares of RBLX stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $64.5. The price of the stock has increased by 8.06% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Michael Guthrie sold 1,200,000 shares of RBLX stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $64.5. The price of the stock has increased by 8.06% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Business Officer Craig Donato sold 1,168,123 shares of RBLX stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $67.85. The price of the stock has increased by 2.73% since.

Director Christopher Carvalho sold 500,000 shares of RBLX stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $64.5. The price of the stock has increased by 8.06% since.

Director Gregory Baszucki sold 1,549,691 shares of RBLX stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $65.24. The price of the stock has increased by 6.84% since.

10% Owner Capital Partners V L. Meritech sold 5,388,148 shares of RBLX stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $67.77. The price of the stock has increased by 2.85% since.

Principal Accounting Officer Brett Tolley sold 99,725 shares of RBLX stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $69.13. The price of the stock has increased by 0.82% since.

