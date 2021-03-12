>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Roblox Corp (RBLX) President & CEO David Baszucki Sold $83.9 million of Shares

March 12, 2021 | About: RBLX -5.68%

President & CEO of Roblox Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Baszucki (insider trades) sold 1,300,000 shares of RBLX on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $64.5 a share. The total sale was $83.9 million.

Roblox Corp has a market cap of $38.54 billion; its shares were traded at around $69.700000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO, 10% Owner David Baszucki sold 1,300,000 shares of RBLX stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $64.5. The price of the stock has increased by 8.06% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Michael Guthrie sold 1,200,000 shares of RBLX stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $64.5. The price of the stock has increased by 8.06% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Business Officer Craig Donato sold 1,168,123 shares of RBLX stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $67.85. The price of the stock has increased by 2.73% since.
  • Director Christopher Carvalho sold 500,000 shares of RBLX stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $64.5. The price of the stock has increased by 8.06% since.
  • Director Gregory Baszucki sold 1,549,691 shares of RBLX stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $65.24. The price of the stock has increased by 6.84% since.
  • 10% Owner Capital Partners V L. Meritech sold 5,388,148 shares of RBLX stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $67.77. The price of the stock has increased by 2.85% since.
  • Principal Accounting Officer Brett Tolley sold 99,725 shares of RBLX stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $69.13. The price of the stock has increased by 0.82% since.

For the complete insider trading history of RBLX, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)