>
Magnite Inc (MGNI) CFO David Day Sold $945,674 of Shares

March 12, 2021 | About: MGNI -0.89%

CFO of Magnite Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Day (insider trades) sold 20,125 shares of MGNI on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $46.99 a share. The total sale was $945,674.

The Rubicon Project Inc provides technology solutions consisting of applications for sellers, providers of websites, mobile applications and other digital media properties to automate the purchase and sale of advertising for both buyers and sellers. Magnite Inc has a market cap of $5.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $49.210000 with and P/S ratio of 21.10.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO David Day sold 20,125 shares of MGNI stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $46.99. The price of the stock has increased by 4.72% since.
  • CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of MGNI stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $60.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 18.92% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Technology Officer Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of MGNI stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $59.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 16.88% since.
  • COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 30,138 shares of MGNI stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $56.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.33% since.
  • General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of MGNI stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $56.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.33% since.

.

