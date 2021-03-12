Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) EVP, Chief Business/Compliance David B Berger Sold $780,042 of Shares

EVP, Chief Business/Compliance of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David B Berger (insider trades) sold 8,646 shares of TNDM on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $90.22 a share. The total sale was $780,042.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc is a provider of medical care devices in the United States. Its products aid in the delivery of insulin and getting accurate readings through its software application. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a market cap of $5.52 billion; its shares were traded at around $88.340000 with and P/S ratio of 10.83. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 65.60% over the past 5 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP, Chief Business/Compliance David B Berger sold 8,646 shares of TNDM stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $90.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.08% since.

Director Rebecca B Robertson sold 1,500 shares of TNDM stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $96.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.11% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TNDM, click here