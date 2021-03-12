Snowflake Inc (SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli Sold $3.4 million of Shares

CFO of Snowflake Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Scarpelli (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of SNOW on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $229.32 a share. The total sale was $3.4 million.
Snowflake Inc has a market cap of $50.67 billion; its shares were traded at around $230.000000 with and P/S ratio of 115.32.
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of SNOW stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $229.32. The price of the stock has increased by 0.3% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- 10% Owner Strategic Partners V, L Iconiq bought 29,537 shares of SNOW stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $234.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.81% since.
- 10% Owner Strategic Partners V, L Iconiq bought 147,469 shares of SNOW stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $224.31. The price of the stock has increased by 2.54% since.
- Director Michael L Speiser sold 650,000 shares of SNOW stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $219. The price of the stock has increased by 5.02% since.
- Chief Revenue Officer Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of SNOW stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $229.07. The price of the stock has increased by 0.41% since.
- Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of SNOW stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $250. The price of the stock has decreased by 8% since.
