Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of March 12

According to GuruFocus data, the largest Insider Buys this week were for Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) and Archer-Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE:ADM).

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT): Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares

Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares on March 10 at the average price of $236.80. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.44% since.

Microsoft Corp. is an American international technology company that develops, manufactures, licenses and sells computer software, computer hardware, consumer electronics and personal computers. The company's best-known products are the Microsoft Windows line of operating systems and the Microsoft Office suite. The company has a market capitalization of $1778.08 billion, and as of March 12 it traded at $235.75.

On March 2, Microsoft Corp. announced the pricing of its offers to exchange the fourteen series of notes for a new series of Microsoft 2.921% notes due March 17, 2025 and a cash payment. The exact rates for each $1000 principal amount of Pool 1 notes validly tendered can be found on the Microsoft website.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT): Director Randall L Stephenson bought 7,725 shares

Director Randall L Stephenson bought 7,725 shares on March 8 at the average price of $129.63. The price of the stock has increased by 3.46% since.

Walmart Inc. is an American international retail company that operates a chain of supermarkets, department stores and grocery stores. The company has 11,443 stores in 27 countries as of January of 2021. The company is also a component of the DJIA, S&P 100 and S&P 500. The company has a market capitalization of $379.46 billion, and as of March 12 it traded at $134.12.

On March 12, Walmart Inc. announced that the company will invest $153 million to accelerate Rakuten's (TSE:4755) ecosystem in Japan and globally. Rakuten is a Japanese electronic commerce and retail company based in Tokyo. With this investment, Walmart will hold a 0.9% stake in Rakuten.

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D): Director Mark J Kington bought 2,000 shares

Director Mark J Kington bought 2,000 shares on March 4 at the average price of $69.29. The price of the stock has increased by 6.13% since.

Dominion Energy Inc. is an American power and energy company that supplies electricity in Virginia and North Carolina and supplies natural gas to parts of West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania and eastern North Carolina. The company also holds generation facilities in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Connecticut and Rhode Island. The company has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, and as of March 12 it traded at $73.54.

On March 3, Dominion Energy Inc. announced that it has finalized a partnership with Louisa County, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative and Firefly Fiber Broadband to provide high-speed internet for all homes and businesses within Louisa County. The partnership entails a significant capital investment from all stakeholders, which will be used to prepare for construction and other project related costs.

Archer-Daniels Midland Co. (NYSE:ADM): Senior Vice President Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares

Senior Vice President Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares on March 12 at the average price of $58.40. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.26% since.

Archer-Daniels Midland Co. is an American international global food processing and commodities trading corporation. The company processes cereal grains and oilseeds into products used in food, beverages and animal feed markets through the operation of more than 270 plants and 420 crop procurement facilities worldwide. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, and as of March 12 it traded at $58.25.

On Jan. 26 Archer-Daniels Midland Co. announced that the company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.37 per share on the company's common stock. This represents a 2.78% increase from the last quarter's dividend. The dividend was paid on March 2 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 9.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

