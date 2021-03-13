>
United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) EVP & Chief Commercial Officer Andrew P Nocella Sold $600,160 of Shares

March 13, 2021 | About: UAL +4.13%

EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of United Airlines Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andrew P Nocella (insider trades) sold 11,000 shares of UAL on 03/11/2021 at an average price of $54.56 a share. The total sale was $600,160.

United Continental Holdings Inc is a holding company. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a market cap of $17.93 billion; its shares were traded at around $56.290000 with and P/S ratio of 0.98.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP and CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of UAL stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $54. The price of the stock has increased by 4.24% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & Chief Commercial Officer Andrew P Nocella sold 11,000 shares of UAL stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $54.56. The price of the stock has increased by 3.17% since.
  • EVP & COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of UAL stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $53.78. The price of the stock has increased by 4.67% since.

For the complete insider trading history of UAL, click here

.

Comments

