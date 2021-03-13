>
Articles 

Progyny Inc (PGNY) CEO David J Schlanger Sold $7.1 million of Shares

March 13, 2021 | About: PGNY +2.68%

CEO of Progyny Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David J Schlanger (insider trades) sold 150,000 shares of PGNY on 03/12/2021 at an average price of $47.42 a share. The total sale was $7.1 million.

Progyny Inc has a market cap of $4.24 billion; its shares were traded at around $48.590000 with a P/E ratio of 104.58 and P/S ratio of 13.44.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO David J Schlanger sold 150,000 shares of PGNY stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $47.42. The price of the stock has increased by 2.47% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • President and COO Peter Anevski sold 84,000 shares of PGNY stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $47.31. The price of the stock has increased by 2.71% since.
  • Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of PGNY stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $46.79. The price of the stock has increased by 3.85% since.
  • Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of PGNY stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $42.14. The price of the stock has increased by 15.31% since.
  • Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of PGNY stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $49.62. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.08% since.
  • EVP, General Counsel Jennifer Bealer sold 2,472 shares of PGNY stock on 02/23/2021 at the average price of $49.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.35% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PGNY, click here

.

