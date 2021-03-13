Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan Sold $5.3 million of Shares

CEO of Zoom Video Communications Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Eric S. Yuan (insider trades) sold 15,625 shares of ZM on 03/10/2021 at an average price of $341.32 a share. The total sale was $5.3 million.

Zoom Video Communications Inc has a market cap of $101.11 billion; its shares were traded at around $346.390000 with a P/E ratio of 152.42 and P/S ratio of 38.62.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, 10% Owner Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of ZM stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $347.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.45% since.

CEO, 10% Owner Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of ZM stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $347.63. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.36% since.

CEO, 10% Owner Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of ZM stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $341.32. The price of the stock has increased by 1.49% since.

CEO, 10% Owner Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of ZM stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $341.32. The price of the stock has increased by 1.49% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 20,000 shares of ZM stock on 03/05/2021 at the average price of $334.72. The price of the stock has increased by 3.49% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Revenue Officer Ryan Azus sold 7,500 shares of ZM stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $342.56. The price of the stock has increased by 1.12% since.

COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of ZM stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $325.28. The price of the stock has increased by 6.49% since.

Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 17,792 shares of ZM stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $324.8. The price of the stock has increased by 6.65% since.

Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 43,716 shares of ZM stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $331.11. The price of the stock has increased by 4.61% since.

Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 37,600 shares of ZM stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $344.24. The price of the stock has increased by 0.62% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ZM, click here