>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Tiziano Frateschi
Tiziano Frateschi
Articles (2766)  | Author's Website |

5 Cyclical Companies Popular Among Gurus

Booking Holdings and Nike make the list

March 14, 2021 | About: NKE -0.52% MCD +0.36% SBUX +0.46% BKNG +1.65% TJX +1.15%

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener as of March 14, the following retailers are popular among gurus.

Nike

Nike Inc. (NKE) has a market cap of $216 billion. Its revenue has grown 7.70% over the past 10 years.

52b4714897bb706c46fc9c8435e705ae.png

The athletic footwear and apparel brand is held by 18 gurus, including Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.86% of outstanding shares, Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.44% and Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.35%.

As of March 14, the share price of $137.59 was 7% below the 52-week high and 129.32% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock price has lost 1.79%.

McDonald's

McDonald's Corp. (MCD) has a market cap of $159.04 billion. Its revenue has declined 3% over the past 10 years.

685c030f2ac3a0cf8d15c9e3c2306210.png

Among the 18 gurus invested in the restaurant owner-operator, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) is #1 with 0.20% of outstanding shares, followed by Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)'s Bridgewater Associates with 0.10% and Fisher with 0.07%.

As of March 14, the share price of $213.31 was 8.02% below the 52-week high and 71.71% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock price has risen 1.47%.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) has a market cap of $126.89 billion. Its revenue has grown 9.70% over the past 10 years.

44f08b18e96ed278fc3f6de0da424224.png

The company, which sells coffee, espresso, teas, cold blended beverages, food and accessories, is held by 17 gurus. The largest guru shareholder is Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Pershing Square Capital with 0.86% of outstanding shares. Other notable shareholders include Fisher with 0.61%, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.44% and Stanley Druckenmiller (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.17%.

As of March 14, shares were trading with a price-earnings ratio of 192.46. The share price of $107.78 was 2.44% below the 52-week high and 115.47% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock has gained 4.52%.

Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) has a market cap of $97.05 billion. Its revenue has risen 13% over the past 10 years.

891e3b0a7ea6dc0bab1931946cb911e2.png

A total of 29 gurus hold shares in the online travel agency. With 2.83% of outstanding shares, Dodge & Cox is the largest guru shareholder, followed by BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with 0.82% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.74%.

On March 14, the stock traded with a price-earnings ratio of 1,565. The share price of $2,369 was 3.30% below the 52-week high and 113.98% above the 52-week low. Year to date, the stock has increased 9.48%.

TJX Companies

TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) has a market cap of $78.76 billion. Its revenue has grown 5.80% over the past 10 years.

b590061fc4a459d315a6acb7a0ef085f.png

A total of 12 gurus own shares of the off-price retailer. The company's largest guru shareholder is PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.24% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.66%, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.45% and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.40%.

On March 14, the share price of $65.50 was 7.68% below the 52-week high and 100.49% above the 52-week low. The stock was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 1,093. Year to date, the stock price has climbed 431%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Tiziano Frateschi
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.

Visit Tiziano Frateschi's Website


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Tiziano Frateschi

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)